Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $39.95 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock remained flat at $113.61 during trading on Friday. 1,101,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,698. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.