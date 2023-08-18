Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.21. The company had a trading volume of 520,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,196. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.27 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

