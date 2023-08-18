Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,133 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.48. 1,724,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.

