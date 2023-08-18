Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,133 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,991,000 after purchasing an additional 99,976 shares during the period.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.48. 1,724,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.