Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.21. 16,618,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,788,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $10,648,020. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

