Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.47.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.53, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

