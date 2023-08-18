Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Worthington Industries stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 13,367 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $896,658.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,132. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

