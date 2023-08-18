Wrapped Everscale Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $129,888.91 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $129,888.91 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,949,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,898,633 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05358523 USD and is down -9.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $126,817.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

