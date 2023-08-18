Wrapped HBAR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.90 Billion (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $1.63 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,983,824,902 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,983,824,901.978046 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05621295 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $645,428.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

