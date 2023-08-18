X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 73,572 shares.The stock last traded at $19.82 and had previously closed at $19.84.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

