Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,625,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,152,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after acquiring an additional 139,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,134,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,719,000 after purchasing an additional 199,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

