Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.52

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 52434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Xencor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

