Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Down to $36.47

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.47, but opened at $34.94. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 2,611 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on XENE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

