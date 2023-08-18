XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Loop Capital

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on XPO from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

XPO stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

