XPO (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.87.

XPO stock opened at $69.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.22. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $76.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

