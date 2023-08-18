Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Insider Andrew Hagopian Acquires 4,200 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hagopian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, Andrew Hagopian bought 4,600 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $97,934.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPOF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

