XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Achieves $47.57 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $47.57 million and $966,898.51 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002807 BTC on exchanges.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

