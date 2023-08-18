Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
