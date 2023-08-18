York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

York Water stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. York Water has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in York Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

