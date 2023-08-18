YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 174,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,241,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after buying an additional 2,538,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

