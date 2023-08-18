Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of YUM opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

