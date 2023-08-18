Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for World Wrestling Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Shares of WWE opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,587,000 after acquiring an additional 103,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 210,614 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,674,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,671,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,585,000 after buying an additional 403,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

