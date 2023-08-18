Zacks Research Comments on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.81. The consensus estimate for AmerisourceBergen’s current full-year earnings is $11.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $737,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

