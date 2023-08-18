Zacks Research Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

JCI opened at $59.16 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

