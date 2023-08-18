Zacks Research Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $8.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $98.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after acquiring an additional 145,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,384,000 after buying an additional 101,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after buying an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,998,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,843,000 after buying an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

