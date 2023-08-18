Zacks Research Weighs in on Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Jaiswal now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

