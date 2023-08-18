Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $251,470.22 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,979 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $350,485.38.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.87. 2,753,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 424.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,027 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

