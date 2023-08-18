Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 8,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.42. The company had a trading volume of 172,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average is $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.