Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. 170,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

