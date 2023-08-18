Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 893,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,195. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

