Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15,904.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,085,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.82.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.40. 221,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

