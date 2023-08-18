Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 520,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,665. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 224.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

