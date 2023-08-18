Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 7,046 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 15,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.36. 241,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

