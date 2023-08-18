Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 572,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,845. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

