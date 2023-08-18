Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.97.

Shares of ZS opened at $135.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $3,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,449. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,111 shares of company stock worth $15,337,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

