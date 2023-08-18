ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $23.86. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 377,346 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 3.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 529.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.