Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.
Zumiez stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $367.71 million, a PE ratio of 124.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
