22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Dawson James

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Dawson James from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Dawson James currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday.
22nd Century Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,457,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,666 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,537,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 942,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,543,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
22nd Century Group Company Profile
22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
