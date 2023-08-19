Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 807,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, CEO John Bencich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 28.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

