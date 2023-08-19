Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

