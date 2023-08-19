Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.23.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
