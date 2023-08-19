Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KERN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 68.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 79.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Stock Performance

Shares of Akerna stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

