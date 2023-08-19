Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allkem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of OROCF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Allkem has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

