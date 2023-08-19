Analysts Set Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Target Price at $376.67

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.67.

TLPFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teleperformance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $157.26.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

