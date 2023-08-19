Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$194.60

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$194.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$191.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$199.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Trading Up 1.7 %

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

WSP Global stock opened at C$188.43 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$143.66 and a 52-week high of C$190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$174.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.