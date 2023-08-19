Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 26.3%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 26.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Asian Television Network International Trading Down 26.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Asian Television Network International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.