Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BECN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

