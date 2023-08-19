BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,172 shares of company stock worth $6,517,549. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

