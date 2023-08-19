Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,242,446,862 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.