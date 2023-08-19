Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

