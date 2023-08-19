Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins cut their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.18.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.30. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$29.75 and a 52-week high of C$51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.0457582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

