Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Target Price at C$113.47

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$113.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital set a C$120.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$106.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$90.84 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.29 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.9388424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

